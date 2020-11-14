Channel 4 News
14 Nov 2020

Families of care home residents in England to pilot regular Covid testing to visit their loved ones

Families and friends of people living in England’s care homes will begin getting regular coronavirus testing so they can visit their loved ones.

A Government pilot scheme will start on Monday in 20 homes across Devon, Cornwall and Hampshire – and it’s hoped that can be extended elsewhere in the country by Christmas.

But many families say all this is happening far too late.

Earlier we spoke to Anita Astle, who owns Wren Hall Care Home in Nottinghamshire.

We started by asking her about the situation with visitors at the moment.