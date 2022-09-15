Queen’s funeral arrangements revealed by Buckingham Palace

The Queen’s state funeral is designed to be a “fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign” – according to the Duke of Norfolk who will take charge of the occasion.

Buckingham Palace has released more details of Monday’s events – from the official service attended by world leaders and heads of state, to the procession back to Windsor for a far more private burial service later that evening.

But today is still very much about the public’s chance to pay their respects.

People are still filing past the Queen’s coffin inside Westminster Hall – while outside, the queue along the Thames has been getting steadily longer.

The government’s queue-tracker a short time ago showed it was around 4.9 miles long.