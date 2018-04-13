Alarm bells have been ringing after a spate of murders in London, with some claiming that police have lost control of the streets.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a total of 55 homicide investigations already in 2018, and commentators have been quick to speculate about what’s behind the violence. Everything from police cutbacks to rap music has been blamed.

FactCheck has already examined the striking claim that London is now deadlier than New York.

But what do we actually know London’s murder cases? Who are the victims behind the headlines?

How many murders?

Media reports suggest London has already witnessed 55 murders this year. But, in fact, this number refers to the number of homicide investigations opened by the Met – which is a subtly different thing.

One of the deaths is being treated as manslaughter, not murder. And, in a second case, police have decided not to pursue a murder investigation.

The list also includes a killing that occurred in 2017 – but the murder investigation was not opened until 2018. Plus, two of the 55 victims were found dead outside London.

By our calculations, therefore, there have been 50 murders in the capital in 2018 so far.

The victims

Out of these 50 murders, the neighbouring boroughs of Hackney and Haringey had the most, with six and five deaths respectively.

But although these areas were the hardest hit, there were murders throughout many different parts of the city.

In total, 26 out of 33 boroughs have seen at least one murder since the start of the year – and 14 of those boroughs have had more than one.

Police have not yet confirmed details about how each of the 50 victims were killed. But, of the ones we know about, three-quarters were stabbed.

The victims were all ages: from a 68-year-old man, to a girl who was less than a year old. Overall, the average (median) age of victims was 25.

Out of 50 murders, twelve were children or teenagers; 15 were in their twenties; six in their thirties; 11 in their forties; and six were over 50.

The majority of 50 victims were male. Eight were female, including trans woman Naomi Hersi. And police have yet to confirm the gender of one other person.

There has also been discussion in the media about the ethnicities of victims – though we don’t yet have all the information.

However, based on photographs of 35 of the 50 victims which we found on the Met’s website or in the media, we estimate that roughly half of the victims were black.

Around a third of the victims were white, while the rest appeared to have other ethnicities. This is a very rough estimate, however, and may change when we know more about the other victims.

Much of the panic surrounding the murder statistics rests on a fear that London’s streets are not safe. But it’s worth noting that these killings have taken place in a whole range of different locations and circumstances.

Not a lot of information has been released about most of the cases, but based on police reports we know that at least five of the victims were found inside a house or flat.

In addition, the murder suspect in at least one case had lived with the victim. And another case happened inside Wormwood Scrubs prison.

For 26 of the homicides, FactCheck has also established the time that police were first called to the scene. Around 70 per cent of these cases happened at night, between 9pm and 6am.

The suspects

Information about the suspects in these murder cases is liable to change: the Met has not released the details of all the people being investigated, plus the charges against them may be changed or dropped.

However, we have attempted to analyze what information is available at the moment, based on police press releases about these 50 cases.

Here’s what we found:

In total, 98 people have been arrested in connection to the murders. Not all of these people are suspected of murder themselves – some are believed to have committed different crimes that are linked to the case.

There have been arrests confirmed in 43 of the 50 murder cases we looked at. However, not all of the suspects have been formally charged yet. There are also some cases where none of the arrests are for murder itself, but just for connected crimes.

FactCheck has not been able to establish a breakdown of the suspects’ ethnicity, because this information has not been published by the police in full. However, we have analysed their ages and genders.

Suspects’ ages range from 14 to 63, with an average (median) age of 20.

Teenagers accounted for 46 per cent of suspects. About a third of them are in their twenties, 11 per cent in their thirties, while the rest are over 40.

Five are female, but all the rest are male. Strikingly, four out of the five female suspects are all over the age of 35.

This is based on 88 out of 98 suspects, where the information is available.

We don’t yet know how many of the murders were gang-related. However, we do know that at least six of the cases have already seen five or more arrests each.

In total, 35 people have been arrested in connection with these six cases. All but three of these people were males under the age of 25.