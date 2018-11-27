Facebook’s Zuckerberg fails to attend Commons fake news hearing

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Our democratic institutions have been “upended by frat-boy billionaires from California” – the words of a Canadian politician who was hoping to question Mark Zuckerberg over data harvesting, privacy policies and fake news on Facebook.
The social media chief executive was heavily criticised for failing to show up at an international committee held in London. Instead, politicians from nine different countries were left to grill the UK Facebook executive Lord Allan.