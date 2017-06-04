Channel 4 News
Police reveal more details about their response to the attack

Police have been giving more details about their response – saying officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds at the three attackers, fearing they were wearing suicide devices. One member of the public was wounded in the process.

Counter terrorism chief Mark Rowley said said detectives were now trying to establish whether others were involved in planning the attack. Our senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel reports on more we know about the events of last night – and the authorities’ response.

