‘Extremists are able to operate lawfully, freely and with impunity’ – extremism report co-author Sara Khan

New laws are needed to tackle the “shocking” scale of extremism in the UK and prevent an “ever-bigger pool” from which terrorist groups can recruit, according to a report by the Commission for Countering Extremism.

Current legislation means praising the actions of terrorists like Anders Breivik, denying the Holocaust or spreading hate is legal, as as long it does not cross a certain threshold.

The report highlights the case of hate preacher Anjem Choudary, who is thought to have motivated up to 100 people to turn to terrorism over a number of years.

Choudary was able to operate freely until he was eventually convicted of the specific terror offence of inviting support for ISIS.

We talk to the two co-authors of the report, Commission chair Sara Khan and Sir Mark Rowley, former head of the UK’s counter terror police.