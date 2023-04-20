Extinction Rebellion to help guard London Marathon from protests

This coming weekend was always going to be a tough one for policing in London. First, there’s the small matter of around 40,000 runners taking part in the London Marathon.

Then climate protest groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil promised demonstrations on the capital’s streets.

Just Stop Oil had already disrupted the World Snooker Championships earlier this week in Sheffield with an explosion of orange powder.

But then Extinction Rebellion stepped in with a promise to help guard the marathon from protests.