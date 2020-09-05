Channel 4 News
7m
5 Sep 2020

Extinction Rebellion defends disrupting national newspapers to protest against ‘failure to report’ on climate crisis

Presenter

If the aims of the latest Extinction Rebellion protests overnight were to get publicity and provoke a backlash, they worked.

Information is power – but parked cars and pieces of Bamboo were sufficient to disrupt the mighty UK printing press.

For a short while anyway.

Blockades like these at sites across the country delayed the distribution of several major newspapers nationwide this morning.

Their target – Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper empire

Their message – if you won’t report the climate crisis, you won’t report at all.

I am joined now by the editor of the Sunday Times Emma Tucker and D. And the writer Donnachadh McCarthy from Extinction Rebellion.