Throughout this election I’ve been travelling across the United Kingdom – assessing the state of the union and exploring how Brexit is exposing deep divisions in our politics and our communities.

This week, I have been here in Northern Ireland crisscrossing the political and geographic divides of this island and asking how Brexit could see the story of our island’s nations drastically rewritten.