Tropical forests being cleared at an unprecedented rate, overfishing and pollution in the oceans and wildlife populations on land plummeting. A new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature paints a bleak picture of the state of the planet.
It warns that biodiversity is being lost at a rate seen only during mass extinctions and that it’s humans wiping out wildlife. So what can be done to help halt the loss? We visited a re-wilding project in East Sussex.