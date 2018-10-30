Channel 4 News
30 Oct 2018

Exploding human consumption’ responsible for wildlife loss, says WWF

Tropical forests being cleared at an unprecedented rate, overfishing and pollution in the oceans and wildlife populations on land plummeting.  A new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature paints a bleak picture of the state of the planet.

It warns that biodiversity is being lost at a rate seen only during mass extinctions and that it’s humans wiping out wildlife. So what can be done to help halt the loss?  We visited a re-wilding project in East Sussex.