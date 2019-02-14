Exeter murder probe: Police given more time to quiz suspect 

Police in Exeter have been given more time to question a 27-year-old man suspected of murdering three pensioners. The body of an 80-year-old man was found at a property on Monday.

The following day, the bodies of two 84-year-old brothers were found just over a mile away. Police say they have linked the murders because of the level of violence involved, though they have yet to establish a connection between the brothers and the other victim. From Exeter, Keme Nzerem reports