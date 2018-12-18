Exclusive: ‘What good is a letter when they’ve ruined your life’: Windrush victim struggles to rebuild life after apology

An aspect of the current climate on immigration has been the impact on those caught up in the Windrush scandal. The government’s promised hardship fund is finally offering any victims who are facing urgent financial need up to £5,000, but there won’t be any cash until well into the new year.

We are the first to speak to one of 18 people who got a Home Office apology, along with a flight back to London. But she’s been left struggling to rebuild her life.