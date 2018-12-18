Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
4m
18 Dec 2018

Exclusive: ‘What good is a letter when they’ve ruined your life’: Windrush victim struggles to rebuild life after apology

Senior Home Affairs Correspondent

An aspect of the current climate on immigration has been the impact on those caught up in the Windrush scandal. The government’s promised hardship fund is finally offering any victims who are facing urgent financial need up to £5,000, but there won’t be any cash until well into the new year.

We are the first to speak to one of 18 people who got a Home Office apology, along with a flight back to London. But she’s been left struggling to rebuild her life.