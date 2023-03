Trapped in a bag and buried alive.

Footage obtained exclusively by Channel 4 News appearing to show an illegal practice used to trap and then hunt live foxes, has tonight led to the hunt in question being suspended by hunting’s governing body.

Both the police and The British Hound Sports Association today confirmed they are now investigating the Cotswold Hunt – in response to the video contained in Alex Thomson’s report.

Warning, this report contains scenes of animal cruelty.