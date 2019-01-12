Exclusive: Use of Section 60 Stop and Search powers by police rose four-fold last year

They are sweeping powers which allow the police to search anyone in an area where serious violence has happened – and the Met used section 60 powers this week in north east London after the murder of 14 year old Jaden Moodie.

There’s been a 400% rise in the use of those powers in 2018 compared to the year before. And at the same time there’s been a slight fall in the number of arrests.

Stop and search is controversial – and as Home Secretary Theresa May said it could unfairly target black people. So is it’s resurgence helping to tackle knife crime? Here’s our senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel.