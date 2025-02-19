Exclusive: Pregnant prisoners ‘forced to wear handcuffs in labour’

Giving birth can be one of the toughest times in a woman’s life. But tonight the ministry of Justice is urgently looking into concerns raised by Channel 4 News that women at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey have been shackled and restrained while in labour – at times by male prison officers.

There are now calls for an independent inquiry into why this breach of both personal dignity and clear Government policy was allowed to happen. One woman told us she was left ‘mentally tortured’ by her ordeal two years ago.