Exclusive: hundreds of UK police officers suspended for sexual offence allegations

We can reveal that hundreds of police officers have been suspended by UK police forces because of allegations of sexual offences.

The figures – released in response to freedom of information requests by Channel 4 News, come as police leaders say trust is being re-built and that alleged crimes by police – against women – are taken seriously.

But some women who’ve reported serving officers have told this programme that too often police perpetrators are getting away with it.

This report contains descriptions and details some viewers may find distressing.