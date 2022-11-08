Exclusive: Gavin Williamson’s former deputy alleges ‘wholly inappropriate’ threat made to MP in financial trouble

It’s exactly a fortnight since Rishi Sunak became prime minister with a promise to put integrity at the heart of his administration.

One of his first moves was to give a job back at the cabinet table to Sir Gavin Williamson, the former education secretary who had used his skills as chief whip to marshal MPs in support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid.

Since then, a string of allegations have emerged – about abusive text messages and, today, a claim that he told an official at the Ministry of Defence to “slit your throat”. He denies being a bully.

But tonight, exclusively on this programme, a former MP who was his deputy when he was chief whip makes a series of extraordinary claims about his conduct.