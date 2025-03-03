Exclusive: following new scheme to tackle domestic abusers

New powers called DAPOs – or domestic abuse protection orders – allow police to apply through the courts for restrictions on abusers.

Warning: this report contains some distressing details.

Written by Rob Windscheffel

Over the next year Channel 4 News has been given exclusive access to follow a scheme being piloted by police in Greater Manchester aimed at tackling domestic abusers.

New powers called DAPOs – or domestic abuse protection orders – allow police to apply through the courts for restrictions on abusers. They can be used to protect victims from all types of domestic abuse, whether that be physical, sexual or coercive and controlling behaviour.

In Greater Manchester – one of three areas taking part in the pilot – over 50 of the orders have been granted since it started in November last year. They’re civil orders and breaching them is a criminal offence. They also don’t require a criminal conviction for domestic abuse and means victims don’t need to go to court.

One of those currently in prison is Michael Mitchell, who’s serving an eight month sentence for breaching his order when he contacted his victim.

Ann – not her real name – said the abuse she received from him went on for years:

“People say don’t take him back, don’t take him back, you’d end up dead. We were out in public and I’d be screamed at, shouted at and then you get home and it escalates and that’s when the aggression starts.

“Habits that he had that were similar to an animal. Peeing in the house, peeing in my suitcases, peeing on my clothes, degrading. And it just went on and on like that.

“The only way I saw out was one of us had to die. So I took an overdose. I was just so tired, so mentally drained. It was just constant.”

Channel 4 News was given access to see both from the victims and the police what the new powers mean. For the officers who helped ‘Ann’, it came just in time:

Detective Sgt Keith Galley said: “I had real concerns for her and her safety. The way things were going in that relationship, it had been escalating for a while.

“I told her the way it’s going, we’re concerned that we’re going to be calling where there’ll be an injury where you can’t come back from.”

Asked if he thought Mitchell would kill her, he said: “Yeah.”

Concerns have been raised by campaigners that there wont be enough resources or money for the new orders but the Home Office believe they will help.

Home Office Minister Jess Phillips said: “What we have currently is not working and any victim will tell you that and any expert would know that.

“So making sure that this works safely and initially on a small scale to make sure that it’s actually safe.

“What I refuse to do is just make another high volume order regime that basically falls on the fact that people don’t get arrested on breach.

“These things have to be targeted and there are different things that will have to be done in different cases.”