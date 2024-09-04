Exclusive – Cumbria Wildlife Trust to rewild Skiddaw with temperate rainforest

An ambitious project by the Cumbria Wildlife Trust aims to restore temperate rainforest to the summit of Skiddaw in the Lake District.

The Lake District, renowned for its picturesque views, beautiful lakes, and towering peaks, has long been a source of inspiration for artists and poets alike – most notably William Wordsworth.

Now, this iconic landscape is set for a dramatic transformation, thanks to a £5 million investment from insurance giant Aviva to The Cumbria Wildlife Trust.

This funding will go towards an ambitious project which aims to restore temperate rainforest to the summit of Skiddaw in the northern lakes.

Once stretching from Dartmoor through Wales and up into Scotland, this type of habitat is now rare. But its return now promises to increase biodiversity in the area.

The introduction of shrubs and trees, coupled with the restoration of peat bogs, will create a more balanced ecosystem, encouraging nature to flourish.

This initiative not only addresses the ever-present concerns about climate change but also works towards combating its consequences. The new woodlands and scrub will draw carbon from the atmosphere, while the newly restored peat bogs are expected to store an impressive 1.5 million tonnes of carbon.

The art and literature inspired by these lakes have left us clues that this celebrated landscape is not as wild as it seems.

Human intervention has shaped the Lake District for centuries.

Wordsworth himself alluded to this in one of his works, writing “the artificial appearance which this has given to the whole spot is much to be regretted.”

Currently a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Lake District’s status is predicated on its identity as a cultural landscape – one shaped by human intervention.

This new project represents the latest chapter in humanity’s long history of landscape alteration, but with a crucial difference: this time, we’re allowing nature to take back control.

This long-term initiative to bring rainforests back to Skiddaw represents a significant step towards ensuring a liveable planet for future generations.

In the next century, the bare fells of the Lakes may seem like a distant memory, replaced by thriving, diverse ecosystems.

The project is appealing to the public for a further £1 million in donations to realise its full vision for Skiddaw.

Additional reporting by Sevda Moyassari.