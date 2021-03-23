Exclusive: church abuse victim waives his anonymity to speak out

A former vicar who bullied and psychologically abused men and boys was protected by a church culture where he was “untouchable”.

That’s the finding of an independent review which found 27 victims of Reverend Jonathan Fletcher were failed by the Emmanuel Church in Wimbledon. The Metropolitan Police is gathering information about the allegations, including one involving a sex act.

One of the victims has agreed to waive his anonymity for an exclusive broadcast interview with Channel 4 News. Lee Furney says Jonathan Fletcher invited him to take part in naked massages. And he claims there are more victims of sexual abuse.