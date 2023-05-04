Exclusive: Chinese-made Hikvision CCTV cameras, accused of posing risk to national security, found on GCHQ building

They make more CCTV cameras than any other company in the world, and their products have been used by the Chinese government in the suppression of Uighurs in China.

Britain’s use of Hikvision technology doesn’t just make human rights campaigners queasy.

It’s also concerning for national security experts, who warn of the dangers of outsourcing the tech of the British surveillance state to Chinese companies.

And yet Channel 4 News has learned that Hikvision tech is still being used on a sensitive site in the UK – at the very heart of our most secretive intelligence headquarters.