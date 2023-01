It’s not dredging, not toxins caused by pollution, not even an algae bloom. In fact, a report into the mass die offs of marine life on the North Yorkshire coast has been “unable to identify a single clear cause” for the deaths – although they did suggest a mystery pathogen might be to blame.

The inquiry was ordered after thousands of dead lobsters and crabs were washed ashore in the autumn of 2021.

Smaller die-offs have continued ever since. But it seems the experts are none the wiser