For three decades, there have been sexual assault allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed, including an investigation by this programme.

But 37 former Harrods employees have now come forward accusing him of raping or sexually assaulting them during the 25 years he owned the department store.

Today, lawyers representing them described Al Fayed – who died last year – as a predator.

And they accused Harrods of enabling a “vast web of abuse” during that time.