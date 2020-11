It was Boris Johnson’s moonshot: mass testing, to avoid plunging the nation back into lockdown.

But as England heads into exactly that, a city-wide mass testing scheme is being pioneered in Liverpool.

The prime minister described it as a “powerful new weapon” in the fight against coronavirus, allowing all Liverpool residents and workers to get regular tests, starting on Friday.

If it’s a success, the government says the scheme could be rolled out to millions of people by Christmas.