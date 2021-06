The EU and the UK remain at loggerheads over the UK government’s threat to delay checks on chilled meats being imported from the mainland to Northern Ireland.

The EU says any grace period allowed while the post-Brexit system bedded in is now over, and it’s time to stick to the rules of the Brexit deal. The UK says the EU should be more pragmatic.

After talks ended today without compromise, the EU said its patience was wearing “very, very thin”.