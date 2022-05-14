Eurovision 2022: UK has ‘great chance’ of winning, contest expert says

It’s the Eurovision grand final tonight in Turin and there’s a clear favourite to win – Ukraine’s entry by Kalush Orchestra.

The band were given special permission to leave Ukraine and travel around Europe to drum up support for their song Stefania – while Russia has been banned from taking part.

Earlier we spoke to Dr Dean Vuletic, the lecturer behind the world’s first university course on the Eurovision Song Contest, and asked him first whether there has ever been a more politicised Eurovision than this year’s event.