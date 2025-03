The summit of key European countries and Canada took place today at Lancaster House.

They are trying to agree on a more demonstrable commitment to peacekeeping in Ukraine and get President Zelenskyy’s relationship with President Trump back on track after Friday’s bust-up in the White House.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke before the talks of assembling a coalition of the willing to add to Britain and France’s commitment to troops on the ground to deter Russia from invading again.