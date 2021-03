The EU’s medicines regulator has said that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be used because its benefits far outweigh its risks.

A final ruling is expected on Thursday, but the European Medicines Agency has been alarmed that at least 12 European nations have suspended the use of the vaccine after a small number of cases, some of them fatal, of blood clots among people who have received the AstraZeneca jab.

The EMA pointed out that it believed this was purely coincidental.