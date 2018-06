President Trump has fired the opening salvoes in a trade war, but the European Union hasn’t quite returned fire yet. While retaliatory tariffs have been proposed, but not so far imposed, the EU Trade Commissioner had firm words, calling the US levies on European steel and aluminium “protectionist” and “illegal”. She wasn’t alone… France’s President Macron said the move was a “mistake”, and here the International Trade Secretary, Liam Fox, called it “patently absurd”.