The goals and gains of the Lionesses’’ victory will be felt for generations to come.

But footballers past and present have been using their platform during the Euro 2022 to highlight a lack of funding and low wages for many in the women’s game.

Today, the government promised £230 million of investment to improve grassroots football as the culture secretary said venues would be named after the Lionesses in their hometowns.

But the glory has been a long time coming.