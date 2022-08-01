Euro 2022: England’s Lionesses celebrate ‘game changing’ win

For the second day in a row, England’s players celebrated in front of thousands of adoring fans.

Yesterday, they pushed through a gruelling two hours to beat Germany in front of a record crowd for a European championship final – mens or women’s. And more than 17 million of us watched at home.

Today, after a night of hard partying, there were more celebrations in Trafalgar Square.

We went along to hear the fans roar and to hear from some rather more croaky Lionesses on what should prove to be a game changer for women’s football.