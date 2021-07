Ahead of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, there are calls for an extra bank holiday if Gareth Southgate’s men defeat Italy at Wembley.

But, without tempting fate, if that all did happen, would it just be a day off for the English, or the whole United Kingdom?

With devolution, Brexit and the pandemic splintering the UK, power and identity has become more complicated. But is this a football team carrying the values of its generation – and confounding the culture wars of our time?