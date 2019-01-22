EU says no-deal Brexit would lead to hard border in Ireland

The Welsh government today cleared its diary in the assembly for ministers to announce one by one what the impact would be of leaving the EU in 66 days without a deal.

Their view is clear – they can’t be ready for no withdrawal agreement, no transition period and no agreements on trade.

And the Labour First Minister went further than his leader in London, saying if there is no deal by next week he will back a second referendum. But the biggest intervention came in Brussels where for the first time the European Commission said a no-deal Brexit would lead to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.