EU political leaders sign off on Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement

Theresa May has got agreement on Brexit from her 27 EU counterparts – who signed off the deal she negotiated in 38 minutes this morning.

But MPs could yet reject it. The deal consists of the 585 pages of Withdrawal Agreement – which is legally binding – and 26 pages of political aspiration on our future relationship with the EU.

This morning EU Leaders queued up to say that British MPs shouldn’t expect to be offered anything better if they reject this deal. And Theresa May said the British people didn’t want to spend any more time arguing about Brexit. Our Political Editor Gary Gibbon is in Brussels.