EU leaders agree to second stage of Brexit talks

For once, some Brexit news which Theresa May can put under the Christmas tree. European leaders have given the green light for the Brexit negotiations to continue to their second stage. But at the Brussels summit, they warned that the next phase of talks would be more difficult than the first. And they said Britain must now rapidly tell the EU want it wants from the final Brexit deal so the detailed talks can get under way in March next year.