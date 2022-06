The rift between the government and the EU has widened again, as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss published plans to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The prime minister insisted it was “no big deal” but was necessary to keep Northern Ireland’s status in the United Kingdom.

But the EU thinks it is a big deal, insisting unilateral action is very damaging. The Irish prime minister said that it was a new low point for the UK to renege on an international treaty.