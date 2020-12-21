Essex lorry deaths: The story of one Vietnamese woman who died

“I love you so much. I’m dying because I can’t breathe. I am sorry Mum” – a message sent by a 26-year-old woman called Pham Thi Tra My as she died inside a lorry container en route to Britain last year.

She was one of 39 Vietnamese people who were found dead in the back of the container in Essex.

Today two men: Eamonn Harrison and Gheorghe Nica were found guilty of multiple counts of manslaughter.

Along with two other men, they were also found guilty of their involvement in a people smuggling ring.

Earlier this year, the leader of the ring and another lorry driver admitted their involvement.

This programme has been told that the smuggling ring was bringing people to the UK by lorry on a weekly basis – at least 50 crossings or attempted crossing a year.

Over the last few months we’ve tried to piece together the story of one of the people who suffocated in the darkness of that container – the story of 26-year-old old Pham Thi Tra My.