Escaping Grenfell Tower – through the eyes of a 12-year-old

Theresa May has admitted she will always regret she didn’t meet the Grenfell Tower survivors the day after the disaster, in an effective apology to those who escaped the blaze. Like 12-year-old Naila El Guenuni, who managed to get out from her 18th floor flat, along with her younger brother and sister and pregnant mother. She lost three friends in the blaze, incuding Firdaws Hashim, who I met when I presented a debating trophy to her just weeks before the fire.

The family have since been supported by the charity Action for Children. I went to meet Naila and asked her about her memories of that night.