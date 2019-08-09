Epstein documents released

Thousands of court documents have been made public in an explosive case involving the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell – who’s accused of recruiting young women for the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, and participating in their abuse.

The documents stem from a defamation case against Ms Maxwell brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2015 – who claims she spent 3 years as Epstein and Maxwell’s sex slave. Epstein – who’s in custody in Manhattan – has denied all the charges.