England’s relaxed lockdown divides nation after revellers celebrate ‘Super Saturday’

The relaxing of lockdown has gone very differently across the UK. Pubs only reopened in England and Northern Ireland while Scotland and Wales must wait. And while some went out with friends to celebrate, many normally busy areas were quiet.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the majority “acted responsibly” but the head of the Police Federation said it was “crystal clear” that it showed drunk people cannot socially distance.

The government had been criticised for loosening the lockdown on a Saturday but the mass breakouts of bacchanalian brawling didn’t materialise.