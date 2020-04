Built in just nine days, the Nightingale Hospital has 4,000 beds for coronavirus cases.

Prince Charles officially opened it remotely from his home in Scotland. Such is the scale of the crisis, the Queen will address the nation this weekend.

And as the number of deaths continued to soar, the government – stung by criticism over its testing regime – pledged to carry out a 100,000 tests daily in the UK by the end of this month.