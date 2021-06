The man charged with overseeing plans to help children catch up on missed education in England has resigned just four months into the job.

Sir Kevan Collins stepped down over the government’s pledge to spend just under one-and-a-half billion pounds on its recovery plan, calling it a “half-hearted approach” which didn’t “come close to meeting the scale of the challenge”.

Boris Johnson has claimed that more resources will be “coming through” to support children.