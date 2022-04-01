Energy price: Millions hit by record energy bill rises amid cost of living crisis

A record rise in energy bills, plus higher prices across a host of essential goods and services.

Millions of households are feeling the impact of the unprecedented hike in the cost of gas and electricity, up almost £700 hundred pounds a year, and experts say it’s likely to soar by the same amount again in October.

On top of that, things like food, water bills and council tax are also shooting up.

The government has promised some help for the least well off, although average wage rises are failing to keep pace.