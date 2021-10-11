Energy crisis: Help sought from Treasury to support industry

The business secretary is said to have put in a formal request to the Treasury, asking for help for the industries worst affected by the surging energy prices.

Kwasi Kwarteng has been holding talks with business leaders who’ve warned that some firms could end up going under because of the soaring costs.

After mixed messages at the weekend over which Whitehall departments were involved, Downing Street said today that work would continue “across government” to decide whether further support was necessary.