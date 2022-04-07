Channel 4 News
7 Apr 2022

Energy crisis due to increased exposure to international markets, says communications director

Scotland Correspondent

The government has set out its long-awaited energy strategy for the UK.

It will mean up to eight new nuclear reactors – and considerably more offshore wind.

But there is also a commitment to going out there and exploring for more North Sea oil and gas. Green groups are not happy with that nor the lack of energy saving measures laid out.

We spoke to Natalie Coupar, from Offshore Energies UK, and Danielle Flecher-Horn, who founded AberNecessities – a baby bank that helps disadvantaged families with basic necessities.