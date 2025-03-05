End of ‘beaver bombing’ as wild beavers legally return to England

Four beavers released and this will be the first official, legal release of these creatures into the wild in England, in four centuries – as opposed to the releases into fenced areas.

So it seems the days of beaver bombing may finally be coming to an end in England. This is thanks to a partnership over several years, and meticulous preparation between the National Trust and Natural England. Oh, yes, beaver bombing. Well, that’s the illicit practice of illegally releasing beavers into the wild, something which has happened across England and Scotland for some years now.

But today, all that changes in the wonderful, wild, healthy lagoons and wetlands of Purbeck in Dorset. Mid afternoon today, four VIP passengers will have been conveyed south from the River Tay catchment area in eastern Scotland, all the way down to the south coast.

It is hoped it marks the firm return of these remarkable engineers into the English landscape from where they were eradicated, driven to extinction in the 17th century, after being hunted for their rich fur, their meat and even their scent glands.

The government stresses all this comes with very careful preparation, not least working with farmers. Every subsequent release, including this one, has a 10 year licensed plan. It’s hoped that these creatures, as they spread, will be able to coexist peacefully with humans.

Farmer concerns

Whether the humans respond as peacefully is – as ever – a bit more difficult to predict . The National Farmers Union (NFU) for instance, remains deeply sceptical. It complains that the licensing system has inadequate safeguards. It says there are just two officers available to relocate beavers, for the whole of England. And it suggests darkly that farmers will inevitably need to be able to eradicate beavers if they disrupt production.

Let’s be realistic. If that happens, farmers will shoot beavers with or without the requisite permission. But let’s not get too pessimistic, even the NFU talks about the right beaver in the right place.

They mean upland areas, which are marginal for agricultural crop production, as being the right place for the right beavers, rather than lowland, intensively farmed arable plains.

Everyone agrees in these upland marginal areas, these remarkable, indefatigable engineers improve water quality because their dams filter the water. They are a barrier against drought because of the lagoons those dams create, and equally, they slow down river flow, thus preventing some of the worst aspects of flooding – an increasing problem across the UK as across the world in the current climate crisis.

The flood mitigation created by the dams of released beavers in the Czech Republic recently, has saved taxpayers there millions of Euros in flood defences – the beavers did the job quicker, better and free.

Biodiversity

So there is much to play for here, not least the tourist value these creatures will provide to major wildlife refuges like Purbeck and beyond, but they also harbour greater biodiversity as the lagoons that they create are valuable resources for plants, invertebrates, birds and mammals.

There being no apex predators to threaten these creatures, like wolves or Lynx, if they are left alone and untroubled by humans, their spread throughout the country looks assured.

The government trumpets this as a major conservation success, and it’s true, they are delivering and replacing a long missing piece of the biodiversity jigsaw of the UK. And remember that biodiversity here is one of the most depleted of any country in the world, a strange paradox for a country which likes to style itself as a nation of animal lovers.

Where next?

Clearly, attention will turn now from beavers to apex predators in deer infested England and Scotland. The case for bringing back lynx, at the very least, and even wolves eventually, is there to be made. So far the Scottish government appears terrified of a panicky farming lobby. But way out of line with favourable public opinion on the return of the lynx.

Of course, landed and farming interests will be suspicious of lynx but that is where this movement is going and with no natural predators, everybody knows the numbers of Roe, Fallow and Red Deer across the UK are out of control.

The reintroduction of the Iberian Lynx in Spain and the spread of wolves across Europe should give us plenty of realistic models to work with, away from the fear, the myths and yes the outright panic in some quarters.

If the idea of wolves seems unimaginable to you, just hop across the channel. There in the densely populated Netherlands, just a few miles from one of the busiest airports in the world, Schiphol, wild wolves happily live wild and coexist with humans, including farmers.