Emergency care ‘unacceptable’ admits Health Secretary

The crisis in Britain’s healthcare system has put huge pressure on the NHS, and the winter of discontent in the UK is set to continue.

None of the Government’s talks with public sector unions made any concrete progress today. Strikes in education, transport and health are all still set to go ahead.

The Health Secretary said he was willing to discuss some issues around NHS pay – and pledged to set aside more cash to tackle the winter crisis.

Steve Barclay admitted emergency care had not been acceptable for patients or staff in recent weeks, describing it as an “extraordinarily difficult time”.