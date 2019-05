A mother who believes her daughter’s death from an asthma attack was linked to illegal levels of pollution near her home has won her fight for a new inquest.

Nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah, who died in 2013, lived yards from one of London’s busiest roads – and a report last year found it was likely that unlawful levels of pollution contributed to her condition. Her mother Rosamund welcomed today’s ruling.