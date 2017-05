Comfortable in old age, or struggling, impoverished youth – millennials can only look on with envious eyes at their grandparents’ generation: homeowners, savings, pensions in the bank. There’s certainly an economic age gap. But is there a political one too, and are young people so turned off by the election that many are planning not to vote at all?

An audience of under-30s and over-60s debate inter-generational fairness.