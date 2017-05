The election is debated by an 80-strong audience in Wolverhampton, which is split down the middle between those who are over 60 and those under 30, and balanced in terms of those who support parties of the left and right, as well as those who voted leave and remain in the EU referendum.

They are joined by Culture Secretary Karen Bradley, former Labour cabinet minister Liam Byrne, and Lib Dem Lords leader, Lord Dick Newby.